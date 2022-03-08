2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

What to expect from gas prices now that records have been set

Pres. Biden banning Russian oil imports will send prices even higher.
By Dan DeRoos
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 2:19 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In the past couple of weeks, we’ve all been watching gas prices rise by what seems on an hourly basis, but now with President Joe Biden banning Russian oil imports, it could be a rough summer for Northeast Ohio drivers.

<

Biden has said previously the price American citizens will have to pay to stand up to Russia and its war with Ukraine is higher prices.

According to Patrick De Haan, a petroleum analyst with GasBuddy.com, oil from Russia makes up about 8% of what the U.S. uses to create gas and other products.

“Americans have never seen gasoline prices this high, nor have we seen the pace of increases so fast and furious. That combination makes this situation all the more remarkable and intense, with crippling sanctions on Russia curbing their flow of oil, leading to the massive spike in the price of all fuels: gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and more,” De Haan said in a press release.

News of Biden taking a stand against Russian oil comes after the country had already set record prices for a gallon of gas.

De Hann will hold a live conversation with Cleveland 19 Thursday afternoon to discuss just how gas prices could climb.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
Traffic stop leads to SWAT standoff on I-77 in Cuyahoga County
Traffic stop leads to SWAT standoff on I-77 in Cuyahoga County
19 News
Cleveland woman accused of murder bragged on social media, prosecutors say
Swearing in ceremony for Stipe Miocic (Source: WOIO)
Former UFC champ Stipe Miocic sworn in as firefighter for city of Westlake

Latest News

Arlie Henthorn
Alliance man allegedly punched girlfriend, 4-year-old daughter in their faces
FILE
Ohio reports single-day increase of 594 new COVID-19 cases; 198 additional deaths
Cleveland Metroparks now hiring seasonal employees
Dramatic bodycam video shows Cleveland police discover man shot in The Flats ahead of NBA...
Dramatic bodycam video shows Cleveland police discover man shot in The Flats ahead of NBA All-Star Game
Cleveland police bodycam video shows officers discover man shot in The Flats
Cleveland police bodycam video shows officers discover man shot in The Flats