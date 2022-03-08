What to expect from gas prices now that records have been set

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In the past couple of weeks, we’ve all been watching gas prices rise by what seems on an hourly basis, but now with President Joe Biden banning Russian oil imports, it could be a rough summer for Northeast Ohio drivers.

Biden has said previously the price American citizens will have to pay to stand up to Russia and its war with Ukraine is higher prices.

According to Patrick De Haan, a petroleum analyst with GasBuddy.com, oil from Russia makes up about 8% of what the U.S. uses to create gas and other products.

“Americans have never seen gasoline prices this high, nor have we seen the pace of increases so fast and furious. That combination makes this situation all the more remarkable and intense, with crippling sanctions on Russia curbing their flow of oil, leading to the massive spike in the price of all fuels: gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and more,” De Haan said in a press release.

News of Biden taking a stand against Russian oil comes after the country had already set record prices for a gallon of gas.

BREAKING: According to GasBuddy data, the US national average has JUST set a new all-time record: $4.104/gallon, eclipsing 2008's record of $4.103/gal. The higher prices this time will likely stay around far longer. #oil #gasprices https://t.co/8RgHCC9sK3 — Patrick De Haan ⛽️📊 (@GasBuddyGuy) March 7, 2022

De Hann will hold a live conversation with Cleveland 19 Thursday afternoon to discuss just how gas prices could climb.

