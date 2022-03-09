Akron English teacher in Ukraine says ‘I could see the fear in people’s eyes’

DNIPRO, Ukraine (WOIO) - It’s been almost two weeks since Russia invaded Ukraine and since then thousands have died and millions of people have been displaced from their homes.

An Akron teacher is currently in Ukraine, and he told 19 News it was his love for his Ukrainian students that’s kept him there.

Mark Merzweiler spent 20 years teaching English as a second language.

“Thirteen in South Korea, three in Saudi Arabia, two in the UAE, one in China, and then when I got to be 60 years old, nobody wanted to hire me, because of ageism, except for Ukraine,” explained Merzweiler.

It’s his second time teaching in Ukraine.

He also spent three months teaching English in Ukraine in 2019 and now he’s been back since April of 2021.

Merzweiler is living in Dnipro and teaches at the American English Center.

“It wasn’t until really, about a week to 10 days before the invasion, that I could see the fear in people’s eyes,” Merzweiler said.

Russian troops have not invaded Dnipro yet, but it could be the next target. Merzweiler says oddly enough, he’s not really afraid.

“You know, I should be for some reason it’s just not registering with me,” the teacher said. “I’m pretty much living my daily life. I go to my favorite coffee shop in the morning. One of the very few that’s still open. I work on my science fiction novel. I keep a cheery attitude towards everybody, help keep up the local morale and you know; I just keep hoping for a miracle that Vladimir Putin falls over dead, or he sees the light and I go back to work.”

So why didn’t the American teacher leave Ukraine? Well, he almost did and now it’s too late.

“Maybe I made a huge mistake,” Merzweiler admitted. “I was going to leave February 5 and I had my ticket bought and everything, I was going to get on the train. I even told my manager that I was going to leave and then I had this wonderful class with my students. I said, no, I’m going to stay. I’ll ride it out. So, I had a chance to leave, but I changed my mind.”

As you can imagine, Merzweiler’s classes are on hold for now.

So, he’s filled his time with other things.

He even tried to go down to the volunteer center to help the locals make Molotov cocktails.

“I went down there myself and it’s kind of funny,” the teacher recalled. “They said, ‘You know, we have too many volunteers, we don’t need you, go home.’ So, I said, ‘Okay’, and as I was going home, the air raid sirens went off I said, oh man I better get home quickly.’”

He said right now in Dnipro, people are surprisingly calm.

“When this first happened there were long lines at the ATM for people to get money out, there aren’t any the lines anymore,” he said. “The people who panicked pretty much left. Everybody here is just accepting the situation come what may. They’re really an inspiration to be around because, you go to the supermarket. Nobody’s fighting over anything. Nobody’s fighting in lines at the ATM.”

As far as what Merzweilers doing to prepare, he’s stocked up on water, canned food, and found the nearest bomb shelter.

“I’ll have to say I was getting pretty cynical about life but the courage of Zelenskyy and just the way the Ukrainians have been willing to fight for their freedom has really just been inspiring,” the English teacher said.

Mark Merzweiler spent 20 years teaching English as a second language all over the world. (Mark Merzweiler)

