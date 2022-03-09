BBB Scam Alert: Text messaging scam appearing to come from wrong numbers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) are warning residents to be wary of unsolicited text messages appearing to come from wrong numbers and often appearing to use a photo of a young woman trying to text a friend.

BBB officials said this is a way for con artists to simply collect working cell phone numbers for future scam attempts.

“I did a double-take,” says Pam Anson, Director of Brand Outreach for BBB Serving Greater Cleveland. “It’s a different approach than most scammers take and I didn’t think anything too seriously until more of my friends started to say that they also received it.”

“It’s obvious that the scammers are trying to elicit a response, such as sympathy, to this woman for receiving a fake number from a friend but we need to remind consumers that appearances can be deceiving,” said Anson.

BBB officials also victims can report scams, regardless of whether or not they have lost money, to BBB.org/ScamTracker.

