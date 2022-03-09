2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cavaliers hang on for road win over Pacers 127-124

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lamar Stevens (8) shoots over Indiana Pacers center Goga Bitadze...
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lamar Stevens (8) shoots over Indiana Pacers center Goga Bitadze (88) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)(Michael Conroy | AP)
By Chris Dellecese
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 9:32 PM EST
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Defense was the difference for the Cleveland Cavaliers, who outlasted a gritty Indiana Pacers team 127-124 Tuesday in Indianapolis.

Lamar Stevens had a huge blocked shot late with the score tied, and Dean Wade added a key steal with 4 seconds left to seal the win.

Darius Garland led the Cavs with a career-high 41 points and 13 assists, including 21 points in the fourth quarter.

“He’s giving us what we need in the moment,” said Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff. “He’s become a dominant force. You have to game plan for him and then you have to have a backup for your game plan.”

Evan Mobley, moving to center in the absence of injured Jarrett Allen, had 22 points and 12 rebounds for Cleveland.

The Cavaliers, who trailed 98-90 after 3 quarters, sweep the season series 4-0.

Tyrese Haliburton had a team-high 25 points for Indiana.

The Pacers stayed in it with 50% shooting from 3-point land (16-32).

Former Pacer Caris LeVert missed the game with a foot injury.

Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff said before the game the team was “ramping him up” but gave no timetable for LeVert’s return.

Cleveland is now off until Friday’s road game at Miami.

During the game the team announced 4 new inductees for the Wall of Honor: Gordon Gund, Campy Russell, Lenny Wilkens and World B. Free.

The Wall of Honor ceremony is set for March 26 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

