CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Adoption feeds at City Cogs Cleveland will be reduced to $21 this weekend.

They will also have special walk-up hours from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, March 12 and Sunday, March 13.

If you want to go see the dogs before this weekend, schedule a meet by clicking here.

This weekend, we hope you will Spring Forward with CITY DOGS! The kennel is bursting with dogs who would love to meet... Posted by City Dogs Cleveland on Monday, March 7, 2022

You can view all adoptable dogs here.

