Cleveland man wanted for robbery, theft, drug abuse arrested in Brunswick, police say

Bradley J. Coffell
Bradley J. Coffell(Brunswick Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 11:12 PM EST
BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WOIO) - Brunswick Police confirmed a man with “a lengthy criminal history” is behind bars after officers found him in a stolen vehicle with stolen merchandise and in possession of drugs.

Officers got a confirmed hit from the Flock Safety camera system on a reported stolen vehicle at approximately 3:50 p.m. on March 7, according to police.

Police said officers found the stolen vehicle in the parking lot of Home Depot at 3330 Center Road with 46-year-old Bradley J. Coffell of Cleveland behind the wheel.

The investigation revealed that Coffell stole about $1,300 in merchandise from Home Depot and was attempting to leave the area, police said.

According to police, Coffell was arrested and found to be in possession of drugs and drug-related paraphernalia.

Coffell was also found to have numerous warrants out of several neighboring agencies for (armed) robbery, theft, and drug abuse, police listed.

Police said suspected stolen identifications, debit cards, and phones from multiple victims were also recovered.

Coffell was later taken to the Medina County Jail, according to police.

