Close call: Driver walks away after 50-foot tree smashes top of car in Shaker Heights

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - As far as close calls go, the one experienced by a 71-year-old woman driving through Shaker Heights during Sunday’s wind storm, was about as close as you can get.

A massive oak tree that sat just off of Park Drive near Horseshoe Lake was blown over during the wind storm and crushed the back end of the car as it drove down the street.

Callers to 911 were alarmed that there may have been someone in the back seat of the Toyota, but there was not and there was some concern about the possibility of electrocution due to a power line that came down with the tree.

Shaker Heights police and firefighters arrived on scene and helped the lone occupant of the car, the 71-year-old woman, get out without a scratch, according to police.

The tree had come down, fortunately, just behind the front seats and demolished the back end of the car, the driver avoiding tragedy by inches.

Shaker police moved the woman into the back of a cruiser and an officer remarked that she had been very lucky.

“I know, thank God, and thank God it didn’t hit those children that were coming up behind me, if it hadn’t hit me it might have hit them,” she said in audio that was picked up by the police cruiser’s dash camera.

The woman who said there were a bunch of kids on bicycles in the area was able to write down what she remembered from her ordeal and then asked the officer if there had been other trees that had fallen around the city.

“The first one, I get the honors, right, you got to laugh when things like this happen,” she said when informed that only one tree had fallen in the city so far.

