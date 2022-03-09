Family asks for support in blocking parole for man convicted in 1992 Streetsboro murder

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Records from the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction show a parole board hearing is approaching for the man imprisoned for a 1992 murder in Streetsboro, and the victim’s family is looking for help in stopping his release.

Michael York, the 56-year-old jailed at the Southeastern Correctional Institution, is scheduled to appear for a parole hearing in May 2022.

Streetsboro police said York is currently serving time for killing his wife Heather Sedivy, who was 23 years old at the time, in 1992.

According to investigators, York beat Sedivy to death with a hammer.

“Additional details are too graphic to share but Heather suffered an unimaginable death,” Streetsboro police shared on Facebook.

In 1992, the Streetsboro community was shocked and horrified by the violent death of, then 23 year old, Heather Sedivy. ... Posted by Streetsboro Police Department on Tuesday, March 8, 2022

Sedivy’s family is now requesting signatures in support of their efforts to block his parole possibility.

More than 3,000 have already signed the petition.

