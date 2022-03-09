Financial adviser found guilty of all counts stealing $9.3 million from 54 victims

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Raymond Erker, the former financial adviser accused of stealing $9.3 million from 54 victims here in northeast Ohio, has been found guilty on all counts.

Those 12 counts include Conspiracy to Commit Mail/Wire Fraud, Money Laundering, and Making False Statements While Under Oath.

When asked if he had anything to say to the victims after the verdict was read, Erker told 19 Investigates, “I’m terribly sorry, I have a lot to say. I just can’t think of it all right now.”

“There’s a lot more to the story than meets the eye,” Erker said.

In the courtroom, Erker’s victims cried after waiting more than three years for a verdict in this case.

They said they don’t expect to get any of the money back, but now they have justice.

The jury needed three days of deliberations to decide a case federal prosecutors called “an elaborate Ponzi scheme.”

Prosecutors said Erker used new investor money to pay back earlier investors.

They called Erker a con man who poured the victims’ life savings into high-risk investments, like startups, without their knowledge.

Prosecutors said he even spent that money on himself, buying and renovating properties.

Evidence presented in court showed Erker and his co-defendants set up office fronts in Delaware and Nevada, using call centers and fake websites to fool their investors.

19 Investigates has been covering this story for the past three years.

We first spoke to Robert Edmonds, a retired Cleveland Police officer, back in 2019.

He and his wife lost $250,000.

Edmonds said Erker was a family friend.

19 Investigates spoke to Edmonds and his daughter Vivian McLaughlin outside of the federal courthouse Wednesday evening after the verdict came down.

“Elated, vindicated, and so happy, for each and every one of his 54 victims. Every single one of them. Like we said, most could not attend, and this was for each and every one of them. And it’s time. He wanted the Erker show, he got the Erker show. And I can’t wait to be there at his sentencing,” McLaughlin said.

“Happy the verdict came out the way it did for all the people involved. For 54 of them, one’s not here anymore. Mr. Erker’s going to get what he deserves,” Edmonds said.

Erker showed no emotion during the hearing, though he and several other people in the court were wearing masks.

He took the stand in his own defense during the trial, breaking down crying.

Erker said he “completely failed as a businessman,” but he maintained his innocence.

He now faces more than 20 years in federal prison and is currently out on bond.

Prosecutors asked for Erker to be taken into custody after the verdict came down, saying they had new evidence he is a flight risk.

But the judge said he has had no issues and for now, he can remain out until sentencing.

Erker is scheduled to be sentenced on July 7, at 9 a.m.

His former associates, Tara Brunst and Kevin Krantz, previously took a plea deal.

They each face up to six months behind bars.

