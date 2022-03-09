2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Florida Dunkin’ worker sentenced for fatally punching customer who used racial slurs

A Tampa judge sentenced 27-year-old Corey Pujols on Monday to two years house arrest, an anger...
A Tampa judge sentenced 27-year-old Corey Pujols on Monday to two years house arrest, an anger management course and 200 hours of community service.(Tampa Police)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 9:53 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida Dunkin’ employee pleaded guilty to felony battery for fatally punching a customer who repeatedly called him a racial slur.

A Tampa judge sentenced 27-year-old Corey Pujols on Monday to two years house arrest, an anger management course and 200 hours of community service.

Prosecutors said Vonelle Cook, a 77-year-old registered sex offender, was irate when he entered the Dunkin’ store last May and began yelling about customer service.

Pujols, who is Black, asked coworkers to call police and told the customer to leave.

Cook repeatedly called him a racial slur and Pujols punched him. Cook fell and hit his head.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
Traffic stop leads to SWAT standoff on I-77 in Cuyahoga County
Traffic stop leads to SWAT standoff on I-77 in Cuyahoga County
19 News
Cleveland woman accused of murder bragged on social media, prosecutors say
Menokka Karr Nealy
5-year-old girl allegedly stabbed to death by mother in Bedford Heights Saturday night

Latest News

Do you recognize this van Wooster Police say was involved in hit-skip?
Do you recognize this van Wooster Police say was involved in hit-skip?
FILE - Former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett leaves the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in...
Jussie Smollett sentenced to 150 days in jail in fake attack
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., arrives for a weekly policy luncheon, at the...
Senate gives final approval to Ukraine aid, huge budget bill
Suspect breaks into Pizza Hut, steals cash from drawers, tries to crack safe, Cleveland Police...
Suspect breaks into Pizza Hut, steals cash from drawers, tries to crack safe, Cleveland Police say
David Hoover
92-year-old man missing from Richfield for ‘last few weeks’