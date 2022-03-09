Here’s how Northeast Ohio residents can request a free smoke alarm

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s recommended that daylight saving time be used as a reminder to change the batteries in smoke alarms to ensure they are working properly.

The American Red Cross Northern Ohio Region has information on how to request a free smoke alarm and installation, depending on where in Northeast Ohio the home is located in.

Residents in Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga, and Ashtabula counties can call the smoke alarm hotline at 216-361-5535 for information.

Additional hotlines are available for residents in Cleveland Heights, Euclid, South Euclid, and Woodmere Village.

Daylight saving time is at 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 13. Replaceable batteries in smoke alarms should be replaced at least once a year.

