2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Here’s how Northeast Ohio residents can request a free smoke alarm

FILE - Smoke alarm
FILE - Smoke alarm(WALB)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 11:11 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s recommended that daylight saving time be used as a reminder to change the batteries in smoke alarms to ensure they are working properly.

The American Red Cross Northern Ohio Region has information on how to request a free smoke alarm and installation, depending on where in Northeast Ohio the home is located in.

Residents in Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga, and Ashtabula counties can call the smoke alarm hotline at 216-361-5535 for information.

Additional hotlines are available for residents in Cleveland Heights, Euclid, South Euclid, and Woodmere Village.

SMOKE ALARM INFORMATION: Summit, Mahoning, Trumbull, Portage, Medina, Stark, Lorain, Erie counties

Daylight saving time is at 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 13. Replaceable batteries in smoke alarms should be replaced at least once a year.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
Traffic stop leads to SWAT standoff on I-77 in Cuyahoga County
Traffic stop leads to SWAT standoff on I-77 in Cuyahoga County
19 News
Cleveland woman accused of murder bragged on social media, prosecutors say
Swearing in ceremony for Stipe Miocic (Source: WOIO)
Former UFC champ Stipe Miocic sworn in as firefighter for city of Westlake

Latest News

St. Adalbert School (Source: WOIO)
Catholic elementary school assistant terminated for ‘inappropriate’ action
Tyler Duncan (Source: Akron police)
Plea expected from Akron man accused of shooting at kids playing basketball
19 News
Holy Name Elementary School student stabbed in neck, chin in Cleveland
Tiffany Gardner (Source: East Cleveland police)
Jury deliberates in trial for woman accused of beating veteran to death in East Cleveland
(Source: Richmond Heights firefighters)
1 person rescued from a ravine in Richmond Heights