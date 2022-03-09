Heroin, cocaine, marijuana, guns seized after months-long investigation in Warren
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 10:26 PM EST
WARREN, Ohio (WOIO) - A narcotics-dealing investigation spanning several months lead the Warren Police Department Street Crimes Unit to seize heroin/fentanyl, cocaine, marijuana, and guns, Warren Police confirmed.
Two search warrants were executed on March 8 on Union Street SW and Jefferson Street SW.
Both locations were being operated by the same suspect(s) dealing illegal narcotics, police stated.
Police said detectives recovered the following:
- approximately 526 grams of heroin/fentanyl
- 51 grams of crack cocaine
- 154 grams powder cocaine
- over five pounds of marijuana
- one rifle
- one handgun
- one hydraulic press
More arrests may follow as this investigation continues, according to police.
