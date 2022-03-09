2 Strong 4 Bullies
Heroin, cocaine, marijuana, guns seized after months-long investigation in Warren(Warren Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 10:26 PM EST
WARREN, Ohio (WOIO) - A narcotics-dealing investigation spanning several months lead the Warren Police Department Street Crimes Unit to seize heroin/fentanyl, cocaine, marijuana, and guns, Warren Police confirmed.

Two search warrants were executed on March 8 on Union Street SW and Jefferson Street SW.

Both locations were being operated by the same suspect(s) dealing illegal narcotics, police stated.

Police said detectives recovered the following:

  • approximately 526 grams of heroin/fentanyl
  • 51 grams of crack cocaine
  • 154 grams powder cocaine
  • over five pounds of marijuana
  • one rifle
  • one handgun
  • one hydraulic press

More arrests may follow as this investigation continues, according to police.

