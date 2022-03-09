WARREN, Ohio (WOIO) - A narcotics-dealing investigation spanning several months lead the Warren Police Department Street Crimes Unit to seize heroin/fentanyl, cocaine, marijuana, and guns, Warren Police confirmed.

Two search warrants were executed on March 8 on Union Street SW and Jefferson Street SW.

Both locations were being operated by the same suspect(s) dealing illegal narcotics, police stated.

Police said detectives recovered the following:

approximately 526 grams of heroin/fentanyl

51 grams of crack cocaine

154 grams powder cocaine

over five pounds of marijuana

one rifle

one handgun

one hydraulic press

More arrests may follow as this investigation continues, according to police.

Heroin, cocaine, marijuana, guns seized after months-long investigation in Warren (Warren Police)

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.