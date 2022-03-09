Lorain community holds rally for Ukraine

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - A sunset prayer vigil in support of Ukraine will be held in front of Lorain city hall Wednesday night.

The rally starts at 6:30 pm.

Rev. Dmitri Belenki of Lorain St. Mary’s Ukrainian Orthodox Church will lead an opening prayer as a guest speaker.

Lorain Council At Large councilman Mitch Fallis, Lorain City Ward 2 Councilwoman Victoria Kempton, and former Lorain & Sheffield Village Councilwoman Carolyn White will be speaking.

Bishop Omar Medina of the Community of Faith Collaborative will close the event in prayer.

People are encouraged to dress in blue and gold.

Donations will be collected Items needed socks, underwear, hats, gloves, blankets, formula, hygiene, toys, and first aid kits.

The rally will be streamed live on this page starting at 6:30 pm.

