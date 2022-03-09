Lorain’s 1st Chick-fil-A restaurant opens Thursday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The first-ever Chick-fil-A location in the city of Lorain will open on Thursday, March 10.

The new restaurant is located at 5400 Leavitt Road and will bring approximately 150 jobs to the Lorain area.

To celebrate the opening, Chick-fil-A is surprising 100 heroes who have made an impact locally in the community with free food for a year.

Dine-in, carryout, and drive-thru services will be offered.

