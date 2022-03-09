2 Strong 4 Bullies
MAC tournament kicks off at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Steinbrecher discusses Cleveland playing host for another tournament
CORRECTS CAPTION TO MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE COMMISSIONER JON STEINBRECHER, NOT BIG 12 COMMISSIONER BOB BOWLSBY - Mid-American Conference commissioner Jon Steinbrecher speaks to the media, Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Cleveland. The Mid-American Conference basketball tournament was cancelled Thursday, at an arena scheduled to be the site of NCAA men's tournament games next week .(AP Photo/Tony Dejak)(Tony Dejak | AP)
By Baillie Burmaster
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 5:28 PM EST
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -After COVID shocked the sports world in 2020, the MAC tournament returns to Cleveland and Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse with a new sense of revitalization.

MAC commissioner Dr. Jon Steinbrecher said he remembers vividly canceling the tournament on that day in March in 2020 and felt a sense of relief when driving to the arena on Wednesday this week.

“These are life-changing events for student-athletes and coaches,” Steinbrecher told 19 News via Zoom Wednesday. “And to be able to get back to that and feel the energy.”

The MAC tournament is secured at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse thru 2030. Steinbrecher added Cleveland has become quite a hub for basketball in recent years and for the future.

“When you got something that is working, don’t get in the way of it,” Steinbrecher jokingly implied.

