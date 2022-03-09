2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man sentenced for ‘brutal’ attempted rape at Barberton flower shop

Timothy L. Williams was arrested for robbery, attempted rape at a Barberton flower shop
Timothy L. Williams was arrested for robbery, attempted rape at a Barberton flower shop(Source: Barberton Police Department))
By Chris Anderson
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 5:07 AM EST
BARBERTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The man convicted in connection to a sexual assault attack at a Barberton flower shop was sentenced on Tuesday to at least two decades in prison.

According to the Summit County Prosecutor’s Office, Timothy Williams will serve to between 20 and 25.5 years in prison for the June 2021 incident. He pleaded guilty to the following charges:

  • Attempted rape
  • Kidnapping with repeat violent offender and sexual motivation specifications
  • Aggravated robbery with a repeat violent offender specification

According to investigators, Williams entered the Barberton flower shop, grabbed an employee, and assaulted her at knifepoint.

Another employee walked into the start during the attack and startled Williams, the Summit County Prosecutor’s Office said, causing him to run away.

“This was a horrible, brutal assault,” Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh said. “Williams is a violent person and will spend a significant amount of time in prison for this heinous act. I am so very proud of the survivor of this attack.”

If released from prison, the Summit County judge said Williams must register as a Tier III sex offender with a local sheriff’s office every 90 days for the rest of his life.

