Minor league cities like Eastlake and Akron poised for baseball as MLB lockout continues

By Jim Nelson
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 10:34 PM EST
EASTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Regardless of what happens with the Major League Baseball season and the ongoing lockout, minor league cities like Eastlake and Akron will still have baseball this season.

The lockout only impacts players on the 40-man roster of a Major League Baseball team.

“We’re getting ready to go for our April 12 home opener,” said Lake Erie Captains Assistant General Manager Drew LaFollette. “We’re getting ready for a full season of baseball. We’re excited to have fans back.”

The minor league season was canceled two years ago due to COVID-19 and last year’s season was shortened.

There are two minor league teams in Northeast Ohio; the Captains, who play in Eastlake, and the Akron Rubber Ducks. Both teams are affiliates of the Cleveland Guardians.

For bar and restaurant owners, there’s still concern despite the fact Major League Baseball has committed to having a minor league season.

“People still think they are affected. People might not think about coming to the minor league games because they think [they’re] impacted like the major leagues,” said Herminio Carasquillo, owner of Two Bucks in Eastlake.

His business sits just over the left-field wall at Classic Park, the home of the Captains.

The Captains open their season April 8 in Lansing; they’ll host Dayton in their home opener on April 12th. Tickets go on sale this Saturday.

The Akron Rubber Ducks open their season April 8 in Erie, they’ll host Reading on their home opener April 12. Tickets are on sale now.

