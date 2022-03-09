2 Strong 4 Bullies
New food truck park The Yard on 3rd comes to downtown Willoughby this summer

By Damon Maloney
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 7:01 AM EST
WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - Downtown Willoughby will soon be home to the city’s first food truck park.

The Yard on 3rd will be located at 18042 3rd Street.

“As a lifelong Eastside resident, I am confident that DTW is the perfect area for this concept. Bringing a fun and outdoor food truck yard to downtown Willoughby will create synergy with the existing vibrant restaurant and bar scene” stated Anna Dey, The Yard on 3rd’s co-owner.

According to Dey, The Yard on 3rd will have a rotating list of the region’s top food trucks, as well as a year-round Geraci’s pizza outpost that will offer delivery and takeout, and an outdoor bar and picnic table style seating.

A similar, Lakewood Food Truck Park, opened during the summer of 2020.

“Not only do we see the potential for a great dinner and nightlife scene, but also an opportunity for guests to have a fun and quick lunch from our food trucks, or a slice or salad from Geraci’s,” says Dey.

The Yard on 3rd will be open daily for lunch, dinner, and late night.

They are currently booking food trucks with no fee. Interested owners should e-mail alex@theyardon3rd.com.

