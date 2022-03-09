2 Strong 4 Bullies
19 First Alert Weather Days: Accumulating snow moves into Cleveland area Friday night, continues into Saturday

By Samantha Roberts
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 1:34 AM EST|Updated: Mar. 9, 2022 at 5:25 PM EST
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19 First Alert Weather Team has issued a 19 First Alert Weather Day for Friday night into Saturday.

This is due to the threat of widespread accumulating snow during that time.

A light wintry mix will overspread our area on Friday evening.

This moisture will change over to all snow Friday night into early Saturday morning.

The system snow will wind down during the day Saturday but lake effect snow will develop over the course of the day.

This will impact travel, creating slick roads and reducing visibility.

At this time, we are anticipating a widespread swath of two to five inches of new snowfall.

Once the lake effect machine gets going on Saturday, additional accumulation will occur where squalls persist.

It will also be quite cold and windy during this time.

The lake effect snow will come to an end by Sunday morning but the wind will stay high through Sunday.

As is often the case in March, the snow will melt fairly quickly.

Temperatures will climb up to about 40 degrees on Sunday, and we’ll top out in the 50s on Monday.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

