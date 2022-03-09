2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio man known as ‘TommyGun Nino’ arrested during human trafficking sting

By Chris Anderson
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 6:02 AM EST
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The state’s attorney general’s office said an Ohio man has been indicted in connection to a human trafficking investigation.

Franklin County court records show that Desmond Thomas faces five felony counts, including:

  • Trafficking in persons
  • Rape
  • Compelling prostitution
  • Promoting prostitution
  • Commercial sexual exploitation of a minor

According to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office and Columbus police, a tip was received by the Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force in August 2021 regarding a juvenile who was posting online advertisements for prostitution.

That tip prompted an investigation that resulted in Thomas’ arrest. It also led to the October arrest of Ohio high school teacher Robert Pea.

Thomas, the 25-year-old who is also known by his street alias “TommyGun Nino,” was taken into custody recently without incident.

.Additional victims of human trafficking are being interviewed as the investigation with the Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force continues.

