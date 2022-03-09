2 Strong 4 Bullies
Parma bakery makes hundreds of Ukrainian flag cookies, donates proceeds to Ukraine

By Katie Tercek
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 10:45 AM EST
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - A local bakeshop is finding a “sweet” way to support the people over in Ukraine.

Breads and Beyond Bakery, located in Parma’s Ukrainian Village, is baking Ukrainian flag cookies. All the proceeds get donated to Ukraine.

“All we’re trying to do is our little part in the world. There’s a large population of Ukrainians and it’s affected us daily,” said Robert Uhlir, the owner of Breads and Beyond Bakery.

Maria Krasniansky is Ukrainian and works at Breads and Beyond Bakery. She has loved ones in Ukraine and wanted to lend a helping hand. She suggested that the bakery make cookies and donate the proceeds to Ukraine.

“It’s been sitting on pins and needles trying to make sure that they are okay,” said Krasniansky. “And you watch everything that comes through on the news and I think it’s very heartbreaking to see especially the children and how they are impacted,” said Krasniansky.

So far, 600 cookies have been sold.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

