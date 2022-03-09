2 Strong 4 Bullies
Rideshare drivers breaking the bank as gas prices continue to rise

By Syeda Abbas
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 6:01 PM EST
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As a result of the war in Ukraine, gas prices continue to climb exponentially all over the country.

These prices are hurting both everyday drivers and those who provide ride services like Uber and Lyft.

Antonio Mccladdieel drives for Uber and frequently brings riders to and from the Cleveland International Airport.

He told 19 News seeing more than $4.00 per gallon at the pump and more than $50 to fill just half a tank was discouraging.

“I would say yes. I mean, anytime prices are going to increase, you’ll make less profit,” he said.

Mccladdieel has decided that if he’s going to make a living behind the wheel, he’ll have to make some sacrifices.

“You have to offset the cost of the gas prices, picking up more trips and having better rides,” he said.

Uber driver Frank Galizio also knows what’s ahead.

“It hasn’t affected me yet. It will eventually,” Galizio said.

Galizio’s tactic is driving part-time and filling up only when he has to.

“The people and the patrons are really nice and they tip, especially if you get them where they are going,” he added.

We reached out to Uber’s media relations on how they will be supporting these rideshare drivers during this difficult time and haven’t heard back.

Mccladdieel says it’s not in his hands anymore.

He’s just thankful to have a job and will face every obstacle head-on.

“There’s not a lot of control that we have as consumers we just kind of have to go with it and continue to do our day-to-day activity and hope we can continue to work and make money,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

