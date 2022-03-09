2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Saint Clair Avenue bridges near Cleveland’s Cultural Gardens closed due to sinkhole

By Chris Anderson
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 2:15 PM EST|Updated: Mar. 10, 2022 at 5:25 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Department of Public Works announced that a stretch of Saint Clair Avenue in Cleveland is closed until further notice due to the development of a sinkhole.

According to the department’s inspectors, the St. Clair Avenue bridges over top of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and the Doan Brook, near a ramp to access Cleveland’s Cultural Gardens, are closed because of the road conditions.

A detour has been marked in the area.

According to officials with the Cleveland Water Department, crews are in the process of excavating the area in question to see if there is in fact a water main leak.

A timetable for when work will be completed on repairing the sinkhole has not been finalized, they said.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
Traffic stop leads to SWAT standoff on I-77 in Cuyahoga County
Traffic stop leads to SWAT standoff on I-77 in Cuyahoga County
19 News
Cleveland woman accused of murder bragged on social media, prosecutors say
Swearing in ceremony for Stipe Miocic (Source: WOIO)
Former UFC champ Stipe Miocic sworn in as firefighter for city of Westlake

Latest News

As gas prices continue to soar nationwide, thieves are drilling into gas tanks and siphoning...
As gas prices continue climbing, thieves are stealing fuel from under cars and trucks
John Groce
John Groce
As gas prices continue to soar nationwide, thieves are drilling into gas tanks and siphoning...
Gas thieves stealing your gas right from under you
Suspect steals $2081.68 worth of perfume bottles from Walgreen’s, Cleveland Police say
Suspect steals $2081.68 worth of perfume bottles from Walgreen’s, Cleveland Police say
Maryana Korchymska, the owner of Nordshoe Alterations Today in Bay Village, is a native...
Ukrainian seamstress in Bay Village sewing flags to help people in her home country