Saint Clair Avenue bridges near Cleveland’s Cultural Gardens closed due to sinkhole

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Department of Public Works announced that a stretch of Saint Clair Avenue in Cleveland is closed until further notice due to the development of a sinkhole.

According to the department’s inspectors, the St. Clair Avenue bridges over top of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and the Doan Brook, near a ramp to access Cleveland’s Cultural Gardens, are closed because of the road conditions.

A detour has been marked in the area.

According to officials with the Cleveland Water Department, crews are in the process of excavating the area in question to see if there is in fact a water main leak.

A timetable for when work will be completed on repairing the sinkhole has not been finalized, they said.

