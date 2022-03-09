Space heater caused deadly fire which killed 2 children, Cleveland firefighters say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland firefighters said a space heater is to blame for a fire which killed a one-month-old girl and an 18-month-old boy Tuesday morning at a home in the city’s Slavic Village neighborhood.

According to firefighters, the family had the space heater plugged into an extension cord.

Firefighters added it was a newer space heater, but it may also have been too close to combustibles.

The fire began around 9:50 a.m. Tuesday in the 7600 block of Jeffries Avenue.

When firefighters arrived, they said the second floor of the house was fully involved in flames.

Firefighters said they entered the home to attack the fire and to search for family members.

The two young victims were pronounced dead at the scene. Their names have not been released.

Three other juveniles, the oldest of whom is 14, were able to escape the fire.

They are being treated at Marymount Hospital. Their conditions have not been released.

The mother of the children is also being treated at Marymount Hospital.

Cleveland Police confirm she was not home at the time the fire started.

Police say there is no criminal element involved at this time since a 14-year-old child was home with the other children.

A sixth child was at school at the time of the fire.

