Sentencing rescheduled for suspect who shot 18-year-old at Lakewood’s Madison Park

Emmanuel M.Cedeno
Emmanuel M.Cedeno(WOIO)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 11:36 AM EST
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The sentencing for the man who pleaded guilty to shooting an 18-year-old at Madison Park in Lakewood was supposed to be sentenced on Wednesday afternoon, but the hearing was continued because of a scheduling issue.

Emmanuel Cedeno, who was 19 years old at the time of the crime, previously pleaded guilty to felonious assault in connection to the April 2021 shooting.

Police said the male victim, who was 18 when he was shot, survived the incident.

This story will be updated.

