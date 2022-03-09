CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A suspect threw a brick through a window at St. Ignatius High School before ransacking a classroom, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him.

Police said the incident happened on Feb. 28.

After the suspect threw the brick through the window, he entered the back storage garage, according to police.

Once he was inside the high school, the suspect ransacked a classroom and damaged the ceiling plywood, police said.

Police said surveillance footage showed a suspect wearing a black coat over a red sweatshirt and jeans.

Take a close look at the suspect in these photos shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:

Suspect throws brick through St. Ignatius High School window, ransacks classroom, Cleveland Police say (Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

Call Det. Murphy at 216-623-5217 or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463 if you recognize the suspect or have any other information on this crime.

