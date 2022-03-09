2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Suspect throws brick through St. Ignatius High School window, ransacks classroom, Cleveland Police say

Suspect throws brick through St. Ignatius High School window, ransacks classroom, Cleveland...
Suspect throws brick through St. Ignatius High School window, ransacks classroom, Cleveland Police say(Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 4:49 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A suspect threw a brick through a window at St. Ignatius High School before ransacking a classroom, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him.

Police said the incident happened on Feb. 28.

After the suspect threw the brick through the window, he entered the back storage garage, according to police.

Once he was inside the high school, the suspect ransacked a classroom and damaged the ceiling plywood, police said.

Police said surveillance footage showed a suspect wearing a black coat over a red sweatshirt and jeans.

Take a close look at the suspect in these photos shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:

Suspect throws brick through St. Ignatius High School window, ransacks classroom, Cleveland...
Suspect throws brick through St. Ignatius High School window, ransacks classroom, Cleveland Police say(Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee)
Suspect throws brick through St. Ignatius High School window, ransacks classroom, Cleveland...
Suspect throws brick through St. Ignatius High School window, ransacks classroom, Cleveland Police say(Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

Call Det. Murphy at 216-623-5217 or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463 if you recognize the suspect or have any other information on this crime.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
Traffic stop leads to SWAT standoff on I-77 in Cuyahoga County
Traffic stop leads to SWAT standoff on I-77 in Cuyahoga County
19 News
Cleveland woman accused of murder bragged on social media, prosecutors say
Menokka Karr Nealy
5-year-old girl allegedly stabbed to death by mother in Bedford Heights Saturday night

Latest News

Do you recognize this van Wooster Police say was involved in hit-skip?
Do you recognize this van Wooster Police say was involved in hit-skip?
Suspect breaks into Pizza Hut, steals cash from drawers, tries to crack safe, Cleveland Police...
Suspect breaks into Pizza Hut, steals cash from drawers, tries to crack safe, Cleveland Police say
David Hoover
92-year-old man missing from Richfield for ‘last few weeks’
Man robs victim of car at knifepoint at Walgreen’s, tries to use stolen credit cards, Cleveland...
Man robs victim of car at knifepoint at Walgreen’s, tries to use stolen credit cards, Cleveland Police say
Eliza Bryant Village closing
Eliza Bryant Village nursing home facility will close after more than 126 years