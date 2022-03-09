CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A thief broke into a construction site on the city’s West Side, and Cleveland Police said detectives need help identifying the suspect.

Police said the suspect broke into the site at 9201 Lorain Avenue at 8 p.m. on Feb. 26 to commit a theft.

The suspect was seen driving a silver Ford F-150 long bed, according to police.

Cleveland Division of Police First District Community Relations shared the following surveillance photos of the suspect and the truck:

Thief breaks into construction site on Cleveland’s West Side, police say (Cleveland Police First District Community Relations)

Call the First District Detective Unit at 216-623-5118 and reference report #2022-055432 if you recognize the suspect or have any other information on this breaking and entering and theft.

