Thief breaks into construction site on Cleveland’s West Side, police say

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 10:09 PM EST
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A thief broke into a construction site on the city’s West Side, and Cleveland Police said detectives need help identifying the suspect.

Police said the suspect broke into the site at 9201 Lorain Avenue at 8 p.m. on Feb. 26 to commit a theft.

The suspect was seen driving a silver Ford F-150 long bed, according to police.

Cleveland Division of Police First District Community Relations shared the following surveillance photos of the suspect and the truck:

Thief breaks into construction site on Cleveland’s West Side, police say
Thief breaks into construction site on Cleveland’s West Side, police say(Cleveland Police First District Community Relations)

Call the First District Detective Unit at 216-623-5118 and reference report #2022-055432 if you recognize the suspect or have any other information on this breaking and entering and theft.

