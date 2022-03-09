2 Strong 4 Bullies
Verdict watch continues for financial adviser accused of stealing $9.3 million

By Sara Goldenberg
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 8:37 PM EST
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We are still waiting for a verdict in the case of the former financial adviser accused of stealing $9.3 million from 54 victims here in northeast Ohio.

Federal prosecutors call it an elaborate Ponzi scheme.

Tuesday was day two of jury deliberations.

It’s been an agonizing wait for victims and their families as they wait to hear the fate of Raymond Erker.

“What I hear is a lot of, is ‘not my fault.’ He’s apologized that he’s failed his clients, but he doesn’t say ‘I lied, and I was underhanded,’” Bridget DeChagas said after he testified on the stand.

DeChagas said her mother, Margaret Whelan, lost more than $200,000 in investments.

Prosecutors call Erker a con man.

They said the Westlake financial adviser poured the victims’ life savings into high-risk investments like startups without their knowledge and even spent that money on himself, buying and renovating properties.

Prosecutors also allege Erker used new investor money to pay back earlier investors.

During the trial, Erker took the stand in his defense.

“Not a day goes by, I’m not filled with guilt,” he said crying.

Erker said he failed as a businessman, but he maintains his innocence.

The jurors had a few questions for the judge during deliberations Tuesday.

They have deliberated for more than 11 hours over the last two days.

Erker could face more than 20 years in federal prison if he is convicted.

Erker’s associates, Tara Brunst and Kevin Krantz, took a plea deal.

They face up to six months behind bars.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

