1 dead, 3 injured in CO poisoning on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland firefighters said a 72-year-old man died of suspected carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning inside a home in the city’s Glenville neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

Three other victims, two men ages 43 and 37, and one 59-year-old woman, were transported to University Hospitals for treatment, according to firefighters.

Cleveland firefighters say asked for police assistance at the home in the 10400 block of Pierpont Avenue around 4 p.m.

The Cleveland fire chief Angelo Calvillo told19 News an elderly couple lived in the home with their three adult children.

“One of the sons actually went to work this morning, about six, six o’clock in the morning approximately returned to work and noticed that his parent’s vehicle was still in the driveway and just felt that something was wrong,” Calvillo said. “Him and his brothers actually made their way up to the second floor and that’s where they found the deceased father on the second floor and then the mother was incoherent.”

The chief said the family’s electricity was shut off yesterday and their heat had been off for a while, he’s guessing that’s why they had a propane heater in their second-floor bedroom, which is only meant to be used outside.

“So this family is just trying to provide some heat and the portable propane heater up in the second floor caused this incident today,” said Chief Calvillo. “Our firefighters right now on the scene, the fire investigation is investigating. We also have the medical examiner responding to this location, our battalion chief has contacted the American Red Cross to help facilitate possible shelter or location for this family right now and that’s where it’s at right now.”

The chief said the 59-year-old woman was delirious and incoherent when they found her. She was taken to UH along with her two sons that were in the basement at the time. We are not sure how the mom is doing, but we do know one of the sons has been released from the hospital.

“It’s the silent killer, you’re not going to smell it,” Calvillo warned. “But if you start just feeling ill or you know, like the flu symptoms like that. Get out of the house and call 911 and we’ll investigate it.”

The chief said this family did not have a carbon monoxide detector in their home. He wants to stress the importance of making sure you have one and it’s working because carbon monoxide is odorless.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

