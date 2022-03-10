2 Strong 4 Bullies
1 person rescued from a ravine in Richmond Heights

(Source: Richmond Heights firefighters)
(Source: Richmond Heights firefighters)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 11:04 AM EST
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Richmond Heights firefighters and the East Tech Rescue Team extricated a person trapped in a ravine Wednesday evening.

Ravine rescue
Ravine rescue

According to Richmond Heights firefighters, the person was brought to safety with a rope. Details of how the person became trapped in the ravine have not yet been released.

Ravine rescue
Ravine rescue

The East Tech Rescue Team is made up members of the Fire Departments of the Heights and Hillcrest regions of Cuyahoga County and covers the eastern half of Cuyahoga County.

They will also respond outside their coverage area if needed.

Team members undergo regular training sessions and hold multiple rescue certifications.

