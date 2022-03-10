1 person rescued from a ravine in Richmond Heights

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Richmond Heights firefighters and the East Tech Rescue Team extricated a person trapped in a ravine Wednesday evening.

Ravine rescue ((Source: Richmond Heights firefighters))

According to Richmond Heights firefighters, the person was brought to safety with a rope. Details of how the person became trapped in the ravine have not yet been released.

Ravine rescue ((Source: Richmond Heights firefighters))

The East Tech Rescue Team is made up members of the Fire Departments of the Heights and Hillcrest regions of Cuyahoga County and covers the eastern half of Cuyahoga County.

They will also respond outside their coverage area if needed.

Team members undergo regular training sessions and hold multiple rescue certifications.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.