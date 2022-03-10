Catholic elementary school assistant terminated for ‘inappropriate’ action

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A part-time assistant at St. Adalbert School in the city’s Fairfax neighborhood was terminated this week after an investigation into her behavior with a student.

Catholic Diocese of Cleveland officials said the assistant had escorted a kindergarten student to the school office with her arm around or about the student’s neck Monday afternoon.

According to the Cleveland police report, an officer reviewed surveillance footage at the school and the officer wrote he observed the assistant dragging the child down the hallway in a choke hold.

St. Adalbert School ((Source: WOIO))

Catholic Diocese of Cleveland officials said after school leaders learned of the incident, they quickly conducted an investigation and contacted the student’s parents.

Statement from the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland:

St. Adalbert School takes allegations of this nature very seriously and works hard to create a safe and healthy environment for its students.

