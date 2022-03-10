Cleveland-area fundraiser for Ukraine raises over $5,000

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An overwhelming show of support in Tremont, as a fundraiser was held for the people of Ukraine.

Oleh Holowatyz, a Ukrainian-American and the organizer of “Save Lives in Ukraine and Stop Russia,” tells 19 News the donations are still being counted, but more than $5,000 was raised from the event.

According to Holowatyz, the Lakewood restaurant SALT and an anonymous donor donated $2,000 to the cause.

It was a true taste of Ukraine as hundreds were willing to wait in line at the Polish Legion of American Veterans Hall, Roosevelt Post 58 to support the cause by purchasing a $10 meal of Ukrainian favorites including pierogi and borscht. There was also an auction that included Ukrainian made items.

Holowatyz who put the event together and also cooked the food with his talents as a chef tells 19 News the money raised goes directly to Ukraine through the reputable organization Razom.org.

“It will go directly to Razom.org and they’ll be able to allocate what money goes where.”

The Fraternal Veterans Club in Tremont has many members who are Ukrainian or have ties to the war-torn country, and Taras Zacharyj, commander of Roosevelt Post 58, says there are 120,000 Ukrainians in the Cleveland area, and it is a very close-knit community.

Organizer Holowatyz says Poland and Ukraine have always been neighbors, and he’s thankful that Poland has opened the door to safety for those fleeing for their lives.

“We have a close history together especially in those regions where they border.”

Just 40 minutes into the event, the food ran out, but that didn’t stop one person after another from donating their cash to support the people of Ukraine.

One woman told 19 News, “It’s not about the food, it’s about helping the people of Ukraine who really need it.”

