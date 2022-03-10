COhatch, a new shared workspace, to open location in Beachwood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - COhatch--a company that builds shared work, social, and family space--is bringing new life to a long-vacant space in Beachwood Place Mall.

It’s scheduled to open next week.

“We’re known for revitalizing and repurposing spaces,” said COhatch CEO, Matt Davis.

Got a look inside the new COhatch shared workspace and lifestyle facilities occupying the former Maggiano’s and H&M... Posted by Jen Picciano on Thursday, March 10, 2022

The company is collaborating with Brookfield Properties to bring its largest-ever co-working and lifestyle facility to the former Maggiano’s and H&M spaces, for a combined 33,000 square feet of office space, co-working areas and meeting rooms.

“We’ll be offering amenities to East Side residents that are above and beyond what we’ve ever been able to offer in some of our existing spaces,” said Davis.

The two-story reconstructed space includes more than 60 offices and co-working communal areas.

Davis says their private office occupancy rates usually average about 90% on a given day.

They offer hourly, daily, month-to-month, one-year and two -ear agreements.

COhatch--a company that builds shared work, social, and family space--is bringing new life to a long-vacant space in Beachwood Place Mall. (Source: COhatch)

“Every seat is an opportunity for co-working,” said Rion Robinson, director of culture and operations.

This is the second Cleveland area COhatch location. The Ohio City location opened in June of 2021.

Those with membership agreements can use the space and facilities there and all other COhatch locations. They have a presence in Tampa, Pittsburgh, Columbus, Cincinnati, Indianapolis and Springfield, Illinois.

Members have access to gaming, a kitchen facility and sports simulators as part of the amenities.

The company works with non profits, churches and civic organizations to foster a sense of community and encourage optimal use of their space and memberships.

The Beachwood location is also a collaboration with North High Brewing serving family friendly upscale pub food and beverage options. They’ll utilize the space to brew all of its North High-branded seltzers for national distribution.

In the next month North High Brewing will use the considerable catering kitchen on site from Maggiano’s to establish a half dozen ghost kitchen concepts, like fried chicken, barbecue, tacos and other comfort food.

COhatch isn’t done developing in Northeast Ohio. It plans to open an additional ten locations locally in the next seven years, mostly in walkable neighborhoods, according to Davis.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.