2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Councilman worries fight in Ukraine will be felt in city of Cleveland’s budget

New spending plan already spends $56 million more than it takes in
By Vic Gideon
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 12:55 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The fighting in Ukraine is a world away, but the effects are felt in Cleveland, and will be felt for a while.

“I don’t think the Ukrainian war will be over within a week,” said Cleveland City Councilman Mike Polensek, whose Ward 8 includes Collinwood on the city’s East side.

Inflation continues and gas prices continue to soar, which will affect a Cleveland budget that already projects spending at $56 million more than revenue.

“Cleveland runs on, we run on gas. We run on diesel fuel. We run on natural gas, so we’re going to see dramatic increases,” said Polensek. “You have to put gas in the police cars, you have to put diesel in the trucks, you have to heat the buildings.”

The month, Cleveland City Council expects to pass the $1.8 billion budget, but in addition to the additional costs coming from Ukraine, there’s also 30 union contracts up for negotiation which could put the budget into even more of a deficit, which has even supporters worried.

“I have grave concerns about the budget,” said Council President Blaine Griffin.

Polensek voted no to the budget, one of only two council members; the other being Brian Kazy on the West side. As council’s elder statesman, Polensek sat in council during the city’s default in 1978.

“That’s why I did what I did on Monday. I cautioned as best as I could,” said Polensek. “I was also there during the economic slowdown in 2002, 2003 where hundreds of employees were laid off.”

The budget also calls for 600 new employees, including 200 new police officers, and Polensek worries it’s too much, too soon during a worldwide crisis.

“I’m not aware of anybody in that body that doesn’t want to see the mayor succeed,” said Polensek. “He came in with a mandate, people wanted change. But change doesn’t happen overnight.”

“You better slow this train down before we all get run over by it,” cautioned Polensek.

Council has held its second reading of the budget and will hold a third reading before it has to be passed by April 1.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
Traffic stop leads to SWAT standoff on I-77 in Cuyahoga County
Traffic stop leads to SWAT standoff on I-77 in Cuyahoga County
19 News
Cleveland woman accused of murder bragged on social media, prosecutors say
Swearing in ceremony for Stipe Miocic (Source: WOIO)
Former UFC champ Stipe Miocic sworn in as firefighter for city of Westlake

Latest News

Arlie Henthorn
Alliance man allegedly punched girlfriend, 4-year-old daughter in their faces
FILE
Ohio reports single-day increase of 594 new COVID-19 cases; 198 additional deaths
Cleveland Metroparks now hiring seasonal employees
Dramatic bodycam video shows Cleveland police discover man shot in The Flats ahead of NBA...
Dramatic bodycam video shows Cleveland police discover man shot in The Flats ahead of NBA All-Star Game
Cleveland police bodycam video shows officers discover man shot in The Flats
Cleveland police bodycam video shows officers discover man shot in The Flats