Councilman worries fight in Ukraine will be felt in city of Cleveland’s budget

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The fighting in Ukraine is a world away, but the effects are felt in Cleveland, and will be felt for a while.

“I don’t think the Ukrainian war will be over within a week,” said Cleveland City Councilman Mike Polensek, whose Ward 8 includes Collinwood on the city’s East side.

Inflation continues and gas prices continue to soar, which will affect a Cleveland budget that already projects spending at $56 million more than revenue.

“Cleveland runs on, we run on gas. We run on diesel fuel. We run on natural gas, so we’re going to see dramatic increases,” said Polensek. “You have to put gas in the police cars, you have to put diesel in the trucks, you have to heat the buildings.”

The month, Cleveland City Council expects to pass the $1.8 billion budget, but in addition to the additional costs coming from Ukraine, there’s also 30 union contracts up for negotiation which could put the budget into even more of a deficit, which has even supporters worried.

“I have grave concerns about the budget,” said Council President Blaine Griffin.

Polensek voted no to the budget, one of only two council members; the other being Brian Kazy on the West side. As council’s elder statesman, Polensek sat in council during the city’s default in 1978.

“That’s why I did what I did on Monday. I cautioned as best as I could,” said Polensek. “I was also there during the economic slowdown in 2002, 2003 where hundreds of employees were laid off.”

The budget also calls for 600 new employees, including 200 new police officers, and Polensek worries it’s too much, too soon during a worldwide crisis.

“I’m not aware of anybody in that body that doesn’t want to see the mayor succeed,” said Polensek. “He came in with a mandate, people wanted change. But change doesn’t happen overnight.”

“You better slow this train down before we all get run over by it,” cautioned Polensek.

Council has held its second reading of the budget and will hold a third reading before it has to be passed by April 1.

