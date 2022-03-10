Former Mayfield Middle School teacher accused of soliciting images from girls changes plea in case

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The former Mayfield Middle School teacher arrested for soliciting inappropriate messages and images from underage girls was back in a Cuyahoga County courtroom on Thursday morning for a pretrial hearing.

Daniel Carlson was initially indicted in 2021 by a Cuyahoga County jury on nearly two dozen charges, including:

3 counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor

10 counts of illegal use of minor in nudity-oriented material or performance

2 counts of compelling prostitution

2 counts of extortion

4 counts of importuning

1 count of tampering with evidence

During Thursday’s hearing, Carlson changed his plea to guilty on 14 of the 22 charges. It was his last opportunity to plea in the case before it was scheduled to go to trial at the end of March.

Daniel Carlson (Source: Highland Heights police)

Carlson also formerly served as the high school girls track coach. According to the district’s superintendent, a female student reported in May 2021 that Carlson allegedly contacted female high schoolers and solicited inappropriate messages and images from them on social media.

Investigators with the Highland Heights Police Department believe that Carlson may have reached out to multiple female students over the course of several months, but the activity was allegedly limited only to internet contact.

The judge said Carlson could face a maximum sentence in prison for approximately 43 years. That sentencing hearing is scheduled for April 19 at 9:30 a.m.

