Holy Name Elementary School student stabbed in neck, chin in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Holy Name Elementary School student was taken into police custody for allegedly stabbing another student in Cleveland.

According to information from the Cleveland Catholic Diocese, an altercation started in the school building on Thursday morning between the two students.

During the fight, one of the students was stabbed in the chin and neck. Officials said that student was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The Cleveland Catholic Diocese released the following statement:

“Altercations between students are not tolerated at Holy Name Elementary School. Holy Name administrators will cooperate with the Cleveland Police in investigating this matter and appropriate disciplinary action will be taken once the school has completed its investigation.

Holy Name Elementary School works hard to create a safe and healthy environment for its students. Our school community prays for the swift recovery of the student who was injured.”

Holy Name Elementary School is located at 8328 Broadway Avenue in Cleveland.

