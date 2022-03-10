2 Strong 4 Bullies
Youths challenged to shoot airsoft, BB, splatter ball guns at random victims, Westlake police warn

(AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 9:31 AM EST
WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Westlake police have issued a warning to parents about a new social media trend which is injuring innocent victims.

According to police, juveniles are encouraged to shoot victims with airsoft, BB and/or splatter ball guns.

Another person records the shooting and then posts it to social media apps like TikTok.

ATTENTION Westlake Parents - WPD has responded to numerous calls of juveniles firing airsoft, BB, and/or splatter ball...

Posted by City of Westlake Ohio Police Department on Wednesday, March 9, 2022

According to Westlake police, they have responded to numerous calls throughout the city.

At this time, police said nobody has been seriously injured.

