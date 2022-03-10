Youths challenged to shoot airsoft, BB, splatter ball guns at random victims, Westlake police warn
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 9:31 AM EST
WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Westlake police have issued a warning to parents about a new social media trend which is injuring innocent victims.
According to police, juveniles are encouraged to shoot victims with airsoft, BB and/or splatter ball guns.
Another person records the shooting and then posts it to social media apps like TikTok.
According to Westlake police, they have responded to numerous calls throughout the city.
At this time, police said nobody has been seriously injured.
