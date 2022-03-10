Lorain church wants to see a push towards welcoming Ukrainian refugees

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - The heartbreak in Ukraine is clear, families torn apart as some stay to fight as the Russian attack deepens as others flee to the border and safety and with the number of casualties growing some of those families will never be re-united.

Ukraine is a country of 44 million people and those fortunate enough to survive Putin’s attack may end up as refugees as the Russian army continues its brutal assault, destroying cities in its path.

Reverend Dmitri Belenki of St. Mary’s Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Lorain is urging Americans to continue to donate, money and medical supplies, but he has also started to take a long view of the devastation.

“There is some cities destroyed to the point that people, for a long time, there is going to be no place for them to come back,” Rev. Belenki said.

In the face of the devastation he has seen, Rev. Belinki is pushing for the Lorain community to begin preparing for the potential of Ukrainian refugees.

“It’s not something we are looking forward to, and we don’t want that to happen. but if it does happen, are we ready, is the European community ready to accept such large number of refugees,” Rev. Belinki said.

He is, in some respects is following the lead of Ohio Governor Mike DeWine who has ordered Ohio’s Department of Job and Family Services to meet next week with partners across the state to begin the process of preparing state agencies to meet the needs of potential refugee families.

The reverend believes families, here, would be ready when needed.

“I really believe that American citizens and the community and the communities around us are much more prepared than probably the government expects them to be,” he said.

And that includes being able to communicate with a refugee families and incorporate ways to make them comfortable in the community and in local schools.

While hosting refugee families is a goal that may need time to become reality, Rev. Belinki hopes in the short term the focus of the world remains on the plight of the Ukrainian people.

