2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Lorain church wants to see a push towards welcoming Ukrainian refugees

By Brian Duffy
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: Mar. 10, 2022 at 4:03 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - The heartbreak in Ukraine is clear, families torn apart as some stay to fight as the Russian attack deepens as others flee to the border and safety and with the number of casualties growing some of those families will never be re-united.

Ukraine is a country of 44 million people and those fortunate enough to survive Putin’s attack may end up as refugees as the Russian army continues its brutal assault, destroying cities in its path.

Reverend Dmitri Belenki of St. Mary’s Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Lorain is urging Americans to continue to donate, money and medical supplies, but he has also started to take a long view of the devastation.

“There is some cities destroyed to the point that people, for a long time, there is going to be no place for them to come back,” Rev. Belenki said.

In the face of the devastation he has seen, Rev. Belinki is pushing for the Lorain community to begin preparing for the potential of Ukrainian refugees.

“It’s not something we are looking forward to, and we don’t want that to happen. but if it does happen, are we ready, is the European community ready to accept such large number of refugees,” Rev. Belinki said.

He is, in some respects is following the lead of Ohio Governor Mike DeWine who has ordered Ohio’s Department of Job and Family Services to meet next week with partners across the state to begin the process of preparing state agencies to meet the needs of potential refugee families.

The reverend believes families, here, would be ready when needed.

“I really believe that American citizens and the community and the communities around us are much more prepared than probably the government expects them to be,” he said.

And that includes being able to communicate with a refugee families and incorporate ways to make them comfortable in the community and in local schools.

While hosting refugee families is a goal that may need time to become reality, Rev. Belinki hopes in the short term the focus of the world remains on the plight of the Ukrainian people.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
Traffic stop leads to SWAT standoff on I-77 in Cuyahoga County
Traffic stop leads to SWAT standoff on I-77 in Cuyahoga County
19 News
Cleveland woman accused of murder bragged on social media, prosecutors say
Menokka Karr Nealy
5-year-old girl allegedly stabbed to death by mother in Bedford Heights Saturday night

Latest News

57-year-old Bunde Roebuck is glad her attacker is off the streets, but she worries when he gets...
‘I thought I was gonna die’: Barberton flower shop owner reacts to sentencing of man who beat, robbed, nearly raped her
Alvord Jones
69-year-old Ashtabula County man missing since March 9
K-9 Felon retires from Portage County Sheriff’s Office after 8.5 years
K-9 Felon retires from Portage County Sheriff’s Office after 8.5 years
K-9 Felon retires from Portage County Sheriff’s Office after 8.5 years
K-9 Felon retires from Portage County Sheriff’s Office after 8.5 years
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested, accused of attacking neighbor and hitting his dogs with axe