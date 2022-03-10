Man found asleep at the wheel with cocked gun and marijuana in car, Wickliffe Police say
WICKLIFFE, Ohio (WOIO) - A suspicious parked car led officers to arrest a man asleep at the wheel with a cocked gun in the cup holder and large bags of marijuana, Wickliffe Police confirmed.
Police said an officer was walking to check the parking lot of a motel when he saw a running car with the driver asleep at the wheel at approximately 11:30 p.m. on March 8.
The officer saw a loaded revolver that was cocked resting in the center console cup holder next to an opened bottle of alcohol, police said.
A patrol car blocked the car in before officers woke the driver up and got him out of the car, according to police.
Police said a probable cause search of the car lead officers to recover the following:
- three large bags of marijuana
- scale
- box of sandwich bags used for packaging
- two folded paper bindles containing powder
According to police, 29-year-old Melvin Guinn of Euclid identified himself to officers using a fake South Carolina driver’s license.
Police said Guinn was charged with:
- improper transport of a firearm
- trafficking in marijuana
- identity fraud
- possession of criminal tools
- obstructing
- open container
Guinn was arraigned in Willoughby Municipal Court and given a $10,000 bond on March 9, according to police.
Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.