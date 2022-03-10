2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man found asleep at the wheel with cocked gun and marijuana in car, Wickliffe Police say(Wickliffe Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 10:37 PM EST
WICKLIFFE, Ohio (WOIO) - A suspicious parked car led officers to arrest a man asleep at the wheel with a cocked gun in the cup holder and large bags of marijuana, Wickliffe Police confirmed.

Police said an officer was walking to check the parking lot of a motel when he saw a running car with the driver asleep at the wheel at approximately 11:30 p.m. on March 8.

The officer saw a loaded revolver that was cocked resting in the center console cup holder next to an opened bottle of alcohol, police said.

A patrol car blocked the car in before officers woke the driver up and got him out of the car, according to police.

Police said a probable cause search of the car lead officers to recover the following:

  • three large bags of marijuana
  • scale
  • box of sandwich bags used for packaging
  • two folded paper bindles containing powder
According to police, 29-year-old Melvin Guinn of Euclid identified himself to officers using a fake South Carolina driver’s license.

Police said Guinn was charged with:

  • improper transport of a firearm
  • trafficking in marijuana
  • identity fraud
  • possession of criminal tools
  • obstructing
  • open container

Guinn was arraigned in Willoughby Municipal Court and given a $10,000 bond on March 9, according to police.

Melvin Guinn(Wickliffe Police)

