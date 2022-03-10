Major League Baseball cancels 93 more games as lock-out continues

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred canceled 93 more games Wednesday, increasing pressure on locked-out players and appearing to close the remaining chance to play a full 162-game schedule.

MLB announced two additional series had been canceled through April 13. That raised the total to 184 games wiped out from the 2,430-game season, or 7.6%.

The two sides’ differences narrowed with the union’s latest counteroffer. Earlier in the day, management gave the union a new option that would allow an agreement to be cut short after the 2024 season — leading to even more bargaining between management and players that regard each other with disdain.

While the gaps narrowed on the three most contentious economic items under discussion, management pressed for its long-held goal of an international amateur draft. Players have repeatedly rejected the proposal since it was made on July 28.

MLB said it would not make a new counteroffer to players unless the union first chose one of three options: agreeing to the international draft in exchange for the elimination of direct amateur draft pick compensation for qualified free agents; keeping compensation in exchange for MLB dropping the international draft proposal; or dropping compensation while giving players until Nov. 15 to accept an international draft starting in 2024 and giving MLB the right to reopen the labor contract after the 2024 season if players fail to accept the draft.

