MLB lockout ends, 162-game season to start April 7
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 5:12 PM EST
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - MLB players and owners have tentatively agreed on a deal to end the 99-day lockout, setting the stage for a 162-game season to start April 7.
The Cleveland Guardians’ original schedule had the team off April 7, then starting a 6-game road trip April 8 in Kansas City.
The team’s home opener is still set for Friday April 15 against San Francisco, barring any changes to the schedule.
Other notable changes: the postseason is increased to 12 teams, both leagues will use the designated hitter and the draft is reduced to 20 rounds.
