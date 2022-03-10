MLB lockout ends, 162-game season to start April 7

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - MLB players and owners have tentatively agreed on a deal to end the 99-day lockout, setting the stage for a 162-game season to start April 7.

It's official: The vote by the owners was 30-0 — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) March 10, 2022

Some final details of a CBA where players made some notable gains:

• Pre-arb bonus pool at $50m

• Min salary: $700k, $720k, 740k, $760k, $780k

• CBT: $230m-$244m

• Draft lottery at 6 picks

• Universal DH

• Amateur draft is 20 rounds

• Player can be optioned 5 times per yr — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) March 10, 2022

The Cleveland Guardians’ original schedule had the team off April 7, then starting a 6-game road trip April 8 in Kansas City.

Some scheduling stuff

- free agency starts as soon as owners ratify (vote at 6pm ET)

- mandatory spring training report date March 13

- opening day April 7

- 1 series made up as double header / 1 series made up on the back end (season ends 3 days late) — Hannah Keyser (@HannahRKeyser) March 10, 2022

The team’s home opener is still set for Friday April 15 against San Francisco, barring any changes to the schedule.

Cleveland 🔜 ⚾️ — Myles Straw (@myles_straw) March 10, 2022

Traditional baseball is also back:

No more ghost runners in extra innings.

No more 7-inning doubleheaders — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) March 10, 2022

Other notable changes: the postseason is increased to 12 teams, both leagues will use the designated hitter and the draft is reduced to 20 rounds.

