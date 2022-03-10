Multiple Geauga County fire departments battle intense flames at Burton restaurant

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several departments from neighboring communities were called in to assist at the scene of a late-night fire in Burton.

According to the Burton Fire Department, a resident walking in the area first reported smoke coming from the Fat Daddy restaurant near West Park Street at approximately 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

The fire chief said first responders arrived to intense flames and smoke coming from the restaurant. Other fire departments were then requested to the scene to help.

Here at Fat Daddy in Burton where a fire happened last night. Officials are working to find out the cause of this fire. As you can see there’s a decent amount of damage on the outside of the building. Officials don’t have a total cost of the damage yet. @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/ahFHkrdsGe — Katie Tercek (@KT_Tercek) March 10, 2022

There was nobody in the restaurant at the time of the fire, according to the chief. The business closed at 9 p.m.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

