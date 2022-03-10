Multiple Geauga County fire departments battle intense flames at Burton restaurant
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 5:15 AM EST
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several departments from neighboring communities were called in to assist at the scene of a late-night fire in Burton.
According to the Burton Fire Department, a resident walking in the area first reported smoke coming from the Fat Daddy restaurant near West Park Street at approximately 10 p.m. on Wednesday.
The fire chief said first responders arrived to intense flames and smoke coming from the restaurant. Other fire departments were then requested to the scene to help.
There was nobody in the restaurant at the time of the fire, according to the chief. The business closed at 9 p.m.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
