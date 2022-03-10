2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio Department of Health to stop providing daily COVID-19 reports

A medical worker places a swab in a vial while testing the homeless for COVID-19 through the...
A medical worker places a swab in a vial while testing the homeless for COVID-19 through the Miami-Dade County Homeless Trust, during the new coronavirus pandemic, Thursday, April 16, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 10:59 AM EST
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The director for the Ohio Department of Health, Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, held a regular COVID-19 briefing on Thursday morning.

During his remarks, Dr. Vanderhoff announced that the Ohio Department of Health will no longer provide daily updates to the state’s COVID-19 data.

Beginning next week, coronavirus-related statistics and case numbers will be released by the Ohio Department of Health on Thursdays.

Data will be reported either weekly or bi-weekly, each Thursday.

The director’s briefing on Thursday was held as Ohio marked approximately two years since several of the state’s first COVID-19 cases were reported.

