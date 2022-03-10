2 Strong 4 Bullies
Akron man accused of shooting at kids playing basketball pleads guilty

Tyler Duncan (Source: Akron police)
Tyler Duncan (Source: Akron police)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 11:51 AM EST|Updated: Apr. 5, 2022 at 3:07 PM EDT
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The 21-year-old Akron man accused of shooting at two young boys playing basketball pleaded guilty Friday morning in front of Summit County Common Pleas Judge Alison McCarty.

Tyler Duncan was charged with felonious assault, discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises and having weapons under disability in connection with the October 2020 incident.

Akron police said on Oct. 11, 2020 Duncan shot at Markeise Smith and Alexander Charley in the 1400 block of Rockaway Street.

The victims were 15 and 11 at the time. Neither were injured.

Police said Duncan was speeding down the street and Smith yelled at him to slow down.

Duncan then allegedly stopped his car and fired three shots at the boys.

Akron police said DNA and other evidence linked Duncan to the crime.

His sentencing is set for April 8.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

