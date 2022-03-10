Southwest General Hospital in Middleburg Heights donated medical supplies to Ukraine

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Southwest General Hospital in Middleburg Heights is helping support Ukraine during its darkest hour.

“I was surprised at the number of people that have a Ukrainian background on our medical staff and employees,” said Bill Young, CEO of Southwest General Hospital. “A number of our employees were emailing us to see what we can do to help.”

Southwest General recently donated more than 300,000 pieces of life-saving medical equipment to Ukraine.

“We were able to donate a number of masks, face shields, bandages, dressings, shoe coverings,” said Young.

He tells me the hospital had extra supplies to spare and they know Ukrainians need all the support they can get right now.

“We felt now’s the time with the COVID surge being down a little bit right now, we can afford to give back, and then we’ll replenish those as time goes on,” said Young.

Young says Southwest General will be donating even more supplies in the next couple of days.

“People that we serve in the community... have a Ukrainian background and they still have family over there. It’s important for us to not only serve our own people but their families over there and help make a difference,” Young added.

As 19 News has shown, Northeast Ohio is definitely making a difference when it matters most.

