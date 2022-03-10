2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Stark County police: 79-year-old Massilon woman with dementia missing

Stark County police have begun a search for Donna Brummage, 79, of Massilon, after she left her...
Stark County police have begun a search for Donna Brummage, 79, of Massilon, after she left her home Thursday morning and hasn't returned.(SOURCE: Stark County Sheriff's Office)
By Devin Higgins
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 5:56 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASSILON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Stark County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Missing Adult Alert statewide for a woman last seen Thursday morning.

Donna Brummage, 79, drove away from her residence on Meadowbrook Avenue Southwest in Massilon at approximately 11 a.m. and has not returned, officials stated.

The vehicle is a silver 2021 Honda Accord with Ohio license plate number JNU9482.

Brummage is described as a white female, 5′10″ tall, weighing about 200 lbs. with gray hair and blue eyes.

She is also reported to suffer from dementia, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, or 1-888-637-1113 to be transferred directly to an investigator.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
Traffic stop leads to SWAT standoff on I-77 in Cuyahoga County
Traffic stop leads to SWAT standoff on I-77 in Cuyahoga County
19 News
Cleveland woman accused of murder bragged on social media, prosecutors say
Swearing in ceremony for Stipe Miocic (Source: WOIO)
Former UFC champ Stipe Miocic sworn in as firefighter for city of Westlake

Latest News

As gas prices continue to soar nationwide, thieves are drilling into gas tanks and siphoning...
As gas prices continue climbing, thieves are stealing fuel from under cars and trucks
John Groce
John Groce
As gas prices continue to soar nationwide, thieves are drilling into gas tanks and siphoning...
Gas thieves stealing your gas right from under you
Suspect steals $2081.68 worth of perfume bottles from Walgreen’s, Cleveland Police say
Suspect steals $2081.68 worth of perfume bottles from Walgreen’s, Cleveland Police say
Maryana Korchymska, the owner of Nordshoe Alterations Today in Bay Village, is a native...
Ukrainian seamstress in Bay Village sewing flags to help people in her home country