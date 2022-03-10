Stark County police: 79-year-old Massilon woman with dementia missing

MASSILON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Stark County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Missing Adult Alert statewide for a woman last seen Thursday morning.

Donna Brummage, 79, drove away from her residence on Meadowbrook Avenue Southwest in Massilon at approximately 11 a.m. and has not returned, officials stated.

The vehicle is a silver 2021 Honda Accord with Ohio license plate number JNU9482.

Brummage is described as a white female, 5′10″ tall, weighing about 200 lbs. with gray hair and blue eyes.

She is also reported to suffer from dementia, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, or 1-888-637-1113 to be transferred directly to an investigator.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.