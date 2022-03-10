Suspect tries doors throughout Ohio City building to find unlocked apartment, Cleveland Police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A suspect walked into an Ohio City apartment building, tried doors to find an unlocked apartment, and went inside once he found one, Cleveland Police confirmed.

Detectives have asked the community to come forward and identify the suspect.

Police said the suspect walked into an Ohio City apartment building through the secured building’s garage door off of West 26th Street on March 4.

He then wandered through the entire building, trying apartment doors until he found one unlocked and went inside, according to police.

Police said it appears that the suspect saw the surveillance camera and left that apartment, but he continued trying doors in the building.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:

Call Det. Beveridge at 216-623-2712 or 216-392-2736 if you recognize this suspect or have any other information on this crime.

