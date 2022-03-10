Thousands of jobs could be coming to Lorain with new Navy shipyard

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Bartlett Maritime Corporation is looking to build a Navy shipyard in Lorain - a proposal that could bring 3,000 jobs to the area, and a much-needed shot in the arm to replace vacant steel mills.

The City of Lorain’s Mayor Jack Bradley said it’s the perfect location for that sort of industry.

“We’re not only an ideal location, based upon our excellent labor market that we can provide, but also based upon the strategic location of our city on the north coast of America,” Bradley said.

Lorain is no stranger to building military ships.

In fact, Mayor Bradley said you can go all the way back to World War II to see the city’s influence on the industry.

“There will be better days ahead for not only the city of Lorain, Ohio, but the great workers that we can produce in our city,” Bradley said.

Those supporting the proposal have said Lorain makes sense because of its skilled workforce.

Bartlett Maritime Corporation founder Capt. Edward Bartlett said we also have a national security issue with our submarines.

“We’ve got problems with our maintenance and yet on the other side of the globe China according to Congressional Research Service is actually building two submarine shipyards right now,” Bartlett said.

