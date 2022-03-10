Tower City hosts Mid-American Conference fan experience

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Tower City Center is holding a free fan experience during the MAC basketball tournament being held in Cleveland from March 9 to 12.

The experience will be hosting college pep rallies, pop-a-shot tournaments, and a family-friendly zone for the whole family to enjoy! The Tower City Food Hall will also be open from 11 AM to 8 PM with food and beverage offerings.

Tower City hosted a similar event during NBA All-Star Weekend.

Tower City College Pep Rallies

March 9 – 11: afternoons; Prepare to clap your hands and stomp your feet! MAC Championship pep bands and cheerleading/dance teams will be parading through Tower City to show us what they’re made of - on and off the court. The pep rallies will begin on the first level of Tower City and make their way towards the Skylight Concourse.

MAC Tournament Watch Parties

March 9 - 12: game times; Can’t bear to miss a second of the action? The basketball games will be live-streamed in the Skylight Concourse.

From 11 AM – 8 PM, grab some food and beverage from the Tower City Food Hall and stop by pop-ups including Shell Shock’d Tacos and The Lemon Lady!

Tower City Pop-A-Shot Tournament

March 9 – 12: 12 PM – 7 PM; fans 18+ will have a chance to show off their moves and compete for prizes at the Tower City Pop-A-Shot Tournament. Shoot as many shots in 60-seconds and the highest scorers will be invited back at 6:30 PM each day for the final round. The winner will receive a $500 Tower City gift card.

Tower City x MAC Championship Bracket Zone

March 9 - 12: 12 PM – 7 PM; Head to the Bracket Zone where you can witness your favorite teams advance on the life-size competition board.

Tower City Family Zone

March 9 - 12: 12 PM – 7 PM; Bring the whole family for face painting, balloon twisting, craft tables with pennant making, activity sheets, and more!

“Net Cut” Photo Opportunity

March 9 - 12: 12 PM – 7 PM; Cutting down the basketball net after a triumphant win is a long-standing tradition in college basketball! Now, you can recreate the moment at Tower City with a ladder, hoop, and scissors in front of a basketball court backdrop.

WHERE: Tower City Center – 230 W. Huron, Downtown Cleveland

Take the red, green, and blue GCRTA trains to the Tower City station

WHEN: March 9 – 12, 2022

For additional information, please visit TowerCityCenter.com and GetSomeMACtion.com and follow @towercitycle, @bedrockcle, and @MACSports on social. #MACtion

