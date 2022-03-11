15-year-old Stark County boy missing since March 9

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Stark County Sheriff’s Office asked the community to help find 15-year-old Kaden Deland after he went missing.

He was last seen at approximately 11:30 p.m. on March 9 leaving a Plain Township home in the 3000 block of Harrison Avenue NW, according to the SCSO.

Deland was described by the SCSO as approximately 5′8″ tall, 120 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes.

The SCSO said he may be wearing all black.

Call the SCSO at 330-430-3800 if you see him or know where he may be.

Kaden Deland (Stark County Sheriff's Office)

